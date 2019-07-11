× State authorities searching for escaped inmate convicted of manslaughter

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a work-release job site in Shelby County.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Chris Williams, 43 was last seen around 1 p.m. on Thursday at his assigned job site in Columbiana.

ADOC describes Williams as being 5’7″ tall, weighing 128 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Williams was sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter in 2015.

If you see Williams or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact ADOC at this number (800) 831-8825.