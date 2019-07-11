Shoals Area Crime Stoppers unveils a new crime fighting tool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Shoals Area Crime Stoppers program would not be possible without support from the community. In an attempt to make contact with tipsters quicker and easier, a new crime-fighting tool is being introduced.

There’s now an app for the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line. Introduced this week, it’s as simple as taking your smartphone and downloading it. In the Apple App Store or Google Play – search for “P3 Tips”. Once you download and install the crime-solving app, select your location. In the Shoals and Franklin County, all major cities will be available.

Shoals Area Crime Stoppers will pop up and you will be ready to submit tips for the type of crime you have knowledge of. A benefit of the P3 Tips app, pictures of the crime or suspect can be attached before submitting.

Most importantly about the app, tipsters will be given a unique identification number. Through the entire process, you will remain anonymous and you can be notified if a cash reward is given for your tip. It’s an easy process and one which can help solve crimes.

Of course, a phone call to Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line operators at (256)386-8685 can still be made.