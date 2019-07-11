× Second Limestone County escaped inmate back in custody

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The second of two inmates that escaped from work release over the weekend has been taken back into custody.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jeremy Tucker turned himself in at the county jail Thursday afternoon.

The two inmates walked off their work release site at Vulcan Plastics on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials used tracking dogs to catch the first escaped inmate, Bryan Vincent, off of Compton Road Sunday afternoon.

“Prison tracking dogs came out and once they deployed here after APD and the sheriff’s office set a perimeter it was less than 10 minutes before they had him in custody,” said Young.