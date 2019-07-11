× Officials search for escaped Baldwin County inmate

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. – Officials are searching for Travis Wyatt Dawson after he escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center in Foley around 9:00 p.m. July 10th.

Dawson is described as a 41-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Dawson is 6’2″ and 220lbs, according to officials.

Officials say Dawson was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Scars:

LIFA Indian

RIFA Indian

RTFA Makayla

RIBI swastica ss

Dawson was arrested on possession of controlled substance charges in 2013.

If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.