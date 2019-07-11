× Missing Child Alert issued out of Crenshaw County

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s office needs help finding Destiny Brown.

Destiny Brown is a 10-year-old black female. Destiny is 4 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word butterflies written on it in white letters and yellow shorts at 5:15 p.m. on July 10th in Rutledge, AL.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Destiny Brown, please contact the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Department at 334-335-6568 or 334-335-4675.