Madison County names interim superintendent as Massey leaves office

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Deputy Superintendent of Madison County Schools has a new position, at least temporarily.

The school board voted Mark Minskey into the Interim Superintendent position at the meeting Thursday night.

Minskey will replace superintendent Matt Massey, who is leaving for a position as the president of the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering. That school will serve the entire state and is set to begin classes in August of 2020.