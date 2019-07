While Barry brews in the Gulf of Mexico, a cold front is sliding south from Tennessee, firing up heavy rain and thunderstorms along the way. Just before 2pm Thursday, a particularly electrical thunderstorm developed right on top of downtown Huntsville, producing plentiful lightning, power outages, heavy rain and causing damage.

