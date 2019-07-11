Improper holding temperatures and flies found during recent health inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morgan County

Shell

915 6th Ave NE, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 78

Violations:

The health inspector found no hand drying towels in the bathroom.

Prepared, ready-to-eat food wasn't date marked.

Flies were present, according to the health inspector, too numerous to count.

Mapco Mart

1126 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 80

Violations:

Food was held at improper cold holding temperatures Yogurt 60°F, cheese and sandwiches 50°F.



Madison County

Clean Plate Recommendation

Schlotzsky's

4319 University Dr, Huntsville, AL 35816

Score: 98

Schlotsky's on University Drive has plenty of sandwich options -- and then some.

From turkey bacon club to Angus roast beef and cheese -- hot and cold fillings are nestled in between your choice of small, medium or large bread. You can also make it a wrap!

Most of their fluffy bread is made in house like sourdough, jalapeno cheese, rye and wheat. They say their food is made fresh to order, making sure they're delivering the best quality.

The company has branched out from sandwiches to include creative flatbreads and pizzas. Salads and soups are also available for you to enjoy.

They say being transparent is important to them -- which is one of the reasons the kitchen is in full sight of the customer.