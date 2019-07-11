Huntsville Orchid Society hosting annual orchid auction July 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Orchid Society will hold its annual auction on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Huntsville Botanical Garden.

Orchids will be available for viewing at 12:00pm. The auction will begin at 1:00pm.

The auction will include a selection of Cattleya, Paphiopedilum, and Phragmipedium divisions from society members, as well as a few Vandas and a variety of Mini-Catts, Dendrobiums, Oncidiums, and Phalaenopsis in bloom from Stones River Orchids in Franklin, Tennessee.

There will also be a door prize and an orchid for raffle.

If you don't know anything about orchids but you'd like to learn, you're welcome to join the Huntsville Orchid Society meetings. The group meets the third Monday of every month in the Fellowship Hall at University Baptist Church located at 809 Jordan Lane in Huntsville.