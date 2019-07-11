1 found dead in house that caught fire Thursday morning in SW Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials have confirmed that a dead body was found in the house that caught fire Thursday morning.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue were called to the house fire at 6:13 a.m. at 13925 Wyandotte Drive.
Officials say they are not sure the death was caused by the fire but say the house is a total loss.
Officials ask you to avoid this area of Southwest Huntsville.
This is an ongoing investigation.
34.730369 -86.586104