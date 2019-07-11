1 found dead in house that caught fire Thursday morning in SW Huntsville

Posted 6:54 am, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:25AM, July 11, 2019

Wyandotte Drive House Fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials have confirmed that a dead body was found in the house that caught fire Thursday morning.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue were called to the house fire at 6:13 a.m. at 13925 Wyandotte Drive.

Officials say they are not sure the death was caused by the fire but say the house is a total loss.

Officials ask you to avoid this area of Southwest Huntsville.

WHNT News 19 has a reporter on the scene working to gather information.

This is an ongoing investigation.

House Fire on Wyandotte Drive

