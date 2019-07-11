Eat like a local at the farm-to-fork Inaugural Graze in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Local farmers and chefs are joining forces to bring a farm-to-fork picnic to the Rocket City.

The Inaugural Graze is coming to the Campus 805/SR Butler Green on Sunday, July 14th. Over a dozen farmer-chef pairs will collaborate on a team dish, which they will serve in sample sizes to picnickers as they graze from booth to booth. The Graze is rain or shine.

The Graze brings farmers and chefs committed to their craft together with the goal to grow a rich, locally rooted food system.

This picnic kicks off at 5:00 p.m. and will have live music, local beverages, and good company until 8:00 p.m.

Graze tickets are sold on a sliding scale. Organizers ask you to name your own price within the ranges given but to give as generously as you can.

Adults: $25-75 (recommended price: $45)

Kids <13: $5-15 (recommended price: $10)

This event raising funds for the Alabama Sustainable Agriculture Network in order to support that same local food system year-round.

Graze is a farm-to-fork picnic currently in its fifth year in Birmingham.