Double Red Flags flying on Alabama beaches as Tropical Storm Barry remains in the coast

If you’re heading down to Orange Beach or Gulf Shores, you may want to find some indoor activities to keep you busy.

Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Panama City and South Walton Beach have posted double red flags due to “extreme surf conditions and presence of deadly rip currents.”

Please remember that the impacts for our area may change as we get closer to the event, so continue to monitor our social media page/website, your local tv meteorologists, and local emergency management (EMA) pages for up-to-date local information. (5/5) — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) July 11, 2019

This means all waters are closed to the public. Our news partners at AL.com say anyone who voluntarily enters the water is subject to arrest.

The turbulent waters are a result of Tropical Storm Barry, which is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Saturday.