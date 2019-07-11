× Door pulls sold at Home Depot recalled due to laceration hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled 70,2000 units of Everbilt Door Pulls on July 10th.

This recall includes Everbilt 6-1/2 inch Stainless Steel Door Pulls. The 14339 model can have sharp edges on the back, posing a laceration hazard, according to the CPSC.

The door pulls were sold exclusively at Home Depot from April 2018 through May 2019 for about $6.

Home Depot has received 42 reports of the door pulls containing sharp edges, including 11 reports of minor injuries.

Customers who purchased the affected product should immediately stop using the recalled door pulls and return them for a full refund.

To read the full report, click here.

Customers with any questions may call Home Depot at 800-305-1726 or online at www.homedepot.com and click on “Product Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.