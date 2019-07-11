× Decatur Police investigating overnight fatal shooting

DECATUR, Ala. – Police found a man who had been shot and killed on North Street overnight Thursday.

Decatur Police Department officers responded to a welfare check on a man at around 2:28 a.m. When they arrived, officers said the man was dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives processed the scene and a person of interest is being questioned.

Police ask anyone information regarding the case should contact Violent Crimes Sergeant Mike Burleson at (256) 341-4600.

This is believed to be an isolated incident but the investigation is ongoing.