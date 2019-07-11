× Decatur police arrest 2 accused of breaking into cars, drug possession

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police have arrested two people tied to a series of car break-ins.

Police say they were called to multiple car break-ins in the Albany district during June and July. During the investigation, police determined Christopher Butts was the suspect. Detectives say they located Butts on July 8th in the 600-block of East Moulton Street SE, along with Tiffany Danielle Ray.

During the interaction, officers say they found out that Butts had meth and drug paraphernalia.

Officers say they arrested Butts and charged him with four counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.

Butts was taken to the Morgan County Jail with an $11,600 bond, according to the report.

According to police, Ray lied about her identity due to her having active felony warrants through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Police also say that Ray had synthetic cannabinoids (“spice”) and prescription medication without a valid prescription.

Police say Ray was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice by using a false identity and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Ray was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $4,500 bond, according to the report.