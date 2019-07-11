Tropical Storm Barry slowly strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Barry in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

You can also see the latest track the moment it is updated by the National Hurricane Center, see satellite and radar imagery of the developing storm, and keep an eye on weather at home anytime with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Barry strengthened to a tropical storm on Thursday morning, and still could become a hurricane before making landfall in Louisiana on Saturday. The ‘main’ impact from this storm happens in Louisiana and Mississippi; however, some indirect effects will influence the weather from the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast north to the Tennessee Valley: greater coverage of daily thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall (flash flooding) as well as gusty winds and stronger rip currents along the immediate Gulf Coast.

Let’s be clear. If you have beach plans in Alabama or Florida this weekend, there will not be a hurricane making a direct hit. If you are traveling through South Louisiana or southern Mississippi, you will have to deal with it. It may rain or ‘storm’ at times with the system nearby, but the storm won’t ‘hit’ the beaches of Alabama and Northwest Florida directly.

Traveling to the coast or just interested in the weather there? The latest forecast is available here from NWS Mobile and on Live Alert 19! Just add your destination or point of interest as a place, and you’ll get alerts, weather updates, and the updated, human-made forecast for that area. You can also see the latest tracks (once they are issued) from the National Hurricane Center with Live Alert 19 on your schedule.

How much rain are we talking about at home? A single afternoon thunderstorm dropped 1” to 2” of rain in Huntsville Thursday afternoon causing flooding, some wind damage, and an incredible lightning show that knocked out electricity, traffic lights, and even hit our Downtown Huntsville tower.

These daily storms will add up, and they get more numerous over the weekend. Barry’s inland track will have a lot to do with how much rain we get. There is potential for several inches of rainfall through Monday (some guidance puts us in the 4-6” range). That’s potential as of right now. Based on the National Hurricane Center’s current forecast track – which we side with – the remnants of the storm would enhance the coverage of rainfall but probably come up short of an all-day soaking on Sunday/Monday.