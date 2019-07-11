7am Update: Gulf System A Little Stronger – Expect ‘Barry’ Soon

The 7am intermediate is advisory is out for the system in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a little stronger with winds up to 35 mph from 30 mph with the last advisory.

The official track takes it across Louisiana over the weekend then north trough Arkansas after that. Impacts across the Tennessee Valley will be an increase in humidity along with heavy showers and storms through the weekend.

Rain chances are up here as Barry moves inland through the weekend:

Here is the latest text from the National Hurricane Center:

700 AM CDT Thursday:

Position:27.6 North, longitude 88.5 West.

Movement: West 5 mph, but a west-northwest motion is expected on Friday followed by a northwestward track by early Saturday.

Winds: 35 mph



Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm later today, and could become a hurricane by late Friday. The disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm later today or Friday.

Pressure: 1005 mb (29.68 inches)

STORM SURGE: 3 to 6 ft RAINFALL:10 to 15 inches (Max. 20 inches) Rainfall amounts exceeding 6 to 9 inches have already occurred across portions of the New Orleans metropolitan area, which has resulted in flooding. WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch area by Friday night, with tropical storm conditions possible by early Friday. TORNADOES: A tornado or two are possible tonight and Friday across southern portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.