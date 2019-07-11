× 180K smoke alarms recalled because they may not alert people of fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Universal Security Instruments recalled 180,000 smoke alarms because they may not alert consumers to a fire.

The battery-powered smoke alarms can have a misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The smoke alarms are white in color and 5½ inches in diameter.

This recall involves smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and with date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11.

Consumers should immediately inspect their smoke alarms to determine if it will activate appropriately by pressing the test button. If the alarm sounds no further action is required, according to the CPSC.

If the alarm does not make any noise during the test, immediately contact the company for a replacement.

The company has received 134 reports of failure to properly activate during installation.