Barry makes landfall near Intracoastal City and weakens to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon

Barry strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning around 10AM, then weakened back to tropical storm status quickly after making landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana just before 1PM. Although Barry was only a hurricane for a few hours, it was still the first hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic season.

You can see the latest track the moment it is updated by the National Hurricane Center, see satellite and radar imagery of the developing storm, and keep an eye on weather at home anytime with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

As Barry moves inland this weekend the storm will bring highs winds and contribute to producing severe storms near and east of the storm’s center. Barry will likely weaken down to a depression again within 36 hours, with winds of 30-40 mph still possible over Louisiana and Mississippi through Monday. Barry will be just remnant showers and storms through midweek, as it is expected to fall apart over Missouri by Wednesday.

The biggest threat from Barry will not be winds, but heavy rain that could cause life-threatening flooding over Southern Louisiana and Mississippi. The National Hurricane Center and the Weather Prediction Center both outline Southern Louisiana and Mississippi with a slight to high risk of excessive rainfall and flash flooding. Portions of the risk areas could see over 7 inches of rain by Monday evening.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for eastern Louisiana, eastern Arkansas, and all of Mississippi in anticipation of the next few days bringing consistently rainfall.

Traveling to the coast or just interested in the weather there? The latest forecast is available here from NWS Mobile and on Live Alert 19! Just add your destination or point of interest as a place, and you’ll get alerts, weather updates, and the updated, human-made forecast for that area. You can also see the latest tracks (once they are issued) from the National Hurricane Center with Live Alert 19 on your schedule.

What about at home in North Alabama? Tremendous rainfall comes from single thunderstorms this time of year: especially when they have a thick, humid tropical airmass as a fuel source.

We use a statistic called ‘precipitable water’ to help identify days when excessively heavy rain happens. It’s exactly what it sounds like: water available to be rained out of a cloud. That value will be up around 2” to 2.5” this weekend: very high even by our standards in Alabama. There will be a load of moisture available for thunderstorms to produce heavy, heavy rainfall through Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The coverage of that rainfall is questionable, though! While it’s apparent that ‘North Alabama and Southern Tennessee’ will have scattered heavy storms, it is not obvious specifically who gets it or where exactly it develops.

Isolated spots could come away with four inches of rain or more by Monday; others will have very little, and many of us will be somewhere in between with a fraction of an inch to a little over one inch of rainfall.

Sunday’s rain looks a little more widespread than Saturday’s as the western ‘rain bands’ move into the area; however, either day could bring significant rainfall in spots while other areas aren’t getting all that much.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!