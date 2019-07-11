10am Update: Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf, Hurricane Watch in Effect

The 10am intermediate is advisory is out for the system in the Gulf of Mexico, and the system has strengthened as well as organized enough to officially be called Tropical Storm Barry. Barry is the second named storm for the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The official track takes Barry across Louisiana over the weekend then north trough Arkansas after that. Impacts across the Tennessee Valley will be an increase in humidity along with heavy showers and storms through the weekend.

Along the Gulf Coast, a Hurricane Watch as well as a Tropical Storm Warning are in place from Louisiana to the Florida/Alabama coast.

For north Alabama, rain chances go up as Barry moves inland through the weekend:

Here is the latest text from the National Hurricane Center:

10:00 AM CDT Thursday:

Position: 27.8 North, longitude 88.7 West.

Movement: West 5 mph, but a west-northwest motion is expected on Friday followed by a northwestward track by early Saturday.

Winds: 40 mph



Pressure: 1005 mb (29.68 inches)

Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Barry could become a hurricane by late Friday before making landfall along the central Louisiana coast.

Impacts Forecast:

STORM SURGE: 3 to 6 ft RAINFALL:10 to 15 inches (Max. 20 inches) Rainfall amounts exceeding 6 to 9 inches have already occurred across portions of the New Orleans metropolitan area, which has resulted in flooding. WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch area by Friday night, with tropical storm conditions possible by early Friday. TORNADOES: A tornado or two are possible tonight and Friday across southern portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.