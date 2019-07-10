× Woman charged after dropping off dozens of animals at Memphis shelter in a U-Haul

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty after showing up to a Memphis shelter with dozens of animals in the back of a van.

Officers were called to Memphis Animal Services (MAS) Tuesday after Mary Winstead allegedly drove up to the facility in a U-Haul. She told employees she had nowhere to keep her pets and needed help, according to WREG.

When they opened up the van they found 15 dogs and 13 cats inside. Four of the animals were already dead, and another dog died shortly after being rescued, employees said.

Winstead was arrested and charged with 28 counts of cruelty to animals.

The healthy animals should be up for adoption in the next few weeks.

Katie Pemberton with MAS said owner surrenders are usually by appointment only, but with the number of animals in poor condition, MAS had no choice but to accept them.

MAS is encouraging anyone who would like to help and adopt at pet to come by this month, when all adoptions are $10.