We know who’s attending the 2019 SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. – SEC Media Days kick off on Monday, July 15th in Hoover and the SEC office released the names of the student-athletes who will be in attendance. The players and the head coaches listed will be available to the media.

Two North Alabama natives will also be attending the conference, Logan Stenberg and Erroll Thompson.

SEC Media Days Schedule:

MONDAY, JULY 15TH –

  • 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.  Commissioner Greg Sankey and Missouri
  • 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Florida and LSU

TUESDAY, JULY 16TH –

  • 8:30 – 8:55 a.m.  Steve Shaw, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials
  • 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Georgia and Ole Miss
  • 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Texas A&M  and Tennessee

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17TH –

  • 8:30 a.m. – 8:55 a.m.  Steve Shaw, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials
  • 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Alabama and Arkansas
  • 1:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Mississippi State and South Carolina

THURSDAY, JULY 18TH –

8:30 a.m. – 8:40 a.m.  Matthew Sign, National Football Foundation
8:45 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. Mike Griffith, Football Writers Association of America
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and Auburn

Below is a list of participants from each school:

 

Alabama

  • Nick Saban
  • Jerry Jeudy
  • Dylan Moses
  • Tua Tagovailoa

Arkansas

  • Chad Morris
  • McTelvin Agim
  • De’Jon Harris
  • Devwah Whaley

 

 

Auburn

  • Gus Malzahn
  • Derrick Brown
  • Marlon Davidson
  • Prince Tega Wanogho

Florida

  • Dan Mullen
  • Feleipe Franks
  • Lamical Perine
  • Jabari Zuniga

Georgia

  • Kirby Smart
  • Jake Fromm
  • J.R. Reed
  • Andrew Thomas

Kentucky

  • Mark Stoops
  • Lynn Bowden Jr.
  • Kash Daniel
  • Logan Stenberg (North Alabama Native)

LSU

  • Ed Orgeron
  • Joe Burrow
  • Lloyd Cushenberry
  • Grant Delpit

Ole Miss

  • Matt Luke
  • Matt Corral
  • Alex Givens
  • MoMo Sanogo

Mississippi State

  • Joe Moorhead
  • Farrod Green
  • Erroll Thompson (North Alabama Native)
  • Darryl Williams

Missouri

  • Barry Odom
  • DeMarkus Acy
  • Kelly Bryant
  • Cale Garrett

South Carolina

  • Will Muschamp
  • Jake Bentley
  • T.J. Brunson
  • Bryan Edwards

Tennessee

  • Jeremy Pruitt
  • Daniel Bituli
  • Jarrett Guarantano
  • Darrell Taylor

Texas A&M

  • Jimbo Fisher
  • Justin Madubuike
  • Braden Mann
  • Kellen Mond

Vanderbilt

  • Derek Mason
  • Kalija Lipscomb
  • Jared Pinkney
  • Ke’Shawn Vaughn

 

