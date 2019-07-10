We know who’s attending the 2019 SEC Media Days
HOOVER, Ala. – SEC Media Days kick off on Monday, July 15th in Hoover and the SEC office released the names of the student-athletes who will be in attendance. The players and the head coaches listed will be available to the media.
WHNT News 19 will be there to bring you extensive coverage on air, online, and on our mobile app.
Watch for a daily live blog featuring behind-the-scenes pictures showing the excitement that is SEC Football.
Two North Alabama natives will also be attending the conference, Logan Stenberg and Erroll Thompson.
SEC Media Days Schedule:
MONDAY, JULY 15TH –
- 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Commissioner Greg Sankey and Missouri
- 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Florida and LSU
TUESDAY, JULY 16TH –
- 8:30 – 8:55 a.m. Steve Shaw, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials
- 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Georgia and Ole Miss
- 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Texas A&M and Tennessee
WEDNESDAY, JULY 17TH –
- 8:30 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. Steve Shaw, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials
- 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Alabama and Arkansas
- 1:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Mississippi State and South Carolina
THURSDAY, JULY 18TH –
8:30 a.m. – 8:40 a.m. Matthew Sign, National Football Foundation
8:45 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. Mike Griffith, Football Writers Association of America
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and Auburn
Below is a list of participants from each school:
Alabama
- Nick Saban
- Jerry Jeudy
- Dylan Moses
- Tua Tagovailoa
Arkansas
- Chad Morris
- McTelvin Agim
- De’Jon Harris
- Devwah Whaley
Auburn
- Gus Malzahn
- Derrick Brown
- Marlon Davidson
- Prince Tega Wanogho
Florida
- Dan Mullen
- Feleipe Franks
- Lamical Perine
- Jabari Zuniga
Georgia
- Kirby Smart
- Jake Fromm
- J.R. Reed
- Andrew Thomas
Kentucky
- Mark Stoops
- Lynn Bowden Jr.
- Kash Daniel
- Logan Stenberg (North Alabama Native)
LSU
- Ed Orgeron
- Joe Burrow
- Lloyd Cushenberry
- Grant Delpit
Ole Miss
- Matt Luke
- Matt Corral
- Alex Givens
- MoMo Sanogo
Mississippi State
- Joe Moorhead
- Farrod Green
- Erroll Thompson (North Alabama Native)
- Darryl Williams
Missouri
- Barry Odom
- DeMarkus Acy
- Kelly Bryant
- Cale Garrett
South Carolina
- Will Muschamp
- Jake Bentley
- T.J. Brunson
- Bryan Edwards
Tennessee
- Jeremy Pruitt
- Daniel Bituli
- Jarrett Guarantano
- Darrell Taylor
Texas A&M
- Jimbo Fisher
- Justin Madubuike
- Braden Mann
- Kellen Mond
Vanderbilt
- Derek Mason
- Kalija Lipscomb
- Jared Pinkney
- Ke’Shawn Vaughn