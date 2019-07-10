× We know who’s attending the 2019 SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. – SEC Media Days kick off on Monday, July 15th in Hoover and the SEC office released the names of the student-athletes who will be in attendance. The players and the head coaches listed will be available to the media.

WHNT News 19 will be there to bring you extensive coverage on air, online, and on our mobile app.

Watch for a daily live blog featuring behind-the-scenes pictures showing the excitement that is SEC Football.

Two North Alabama natives will also be attending the conference, Logan Stenberg and Erroll Thompson.

SEC Media Days Schedule:

MONDAY, JULY 15TH –

11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Commissioner Greg Sankey and Missouri

2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Florida and LSU

TUESDAY, JULY 16TH –

8:30 – 8:55 a.m. Steve Shaw, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Georgia and Ole Miss

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Texas A&M and Tennessee

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17TH –

8:30 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. Steve Shaw, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Alabama and Arkansas

1:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Mississippi State and South Carolina

THURSDAY, JULY 18TH –

8:30 a.m. – 8:40 a.m. Matthew Sign, National Football Foundation

8:45 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. Mike Griffith, Football Writers Association of America

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and Auburn

Below is a list of participants from each school:

Alabama

Nick Saban

Jerry Jeudy

Dylan Moses

Tua Tagovailoa

Arkansas

Chad Morris

McTelvin Agim

De’Jon Harris

Devwah Whaley

Auburn

Gus Malzahn

Derrick Brown

Marlon Davidson

Prince Tega Wanogho

Florida

Dan Mullen

Feleipe Franks

Lamical Perine

Jabari Zuniga

Georgia

Kirby Smart

Jake Fromm

J.R. Reed

Andrew Thomas

Kentucky

Mark Stoops

Lynn Bowden Jr.

Kash Daniel

Logan Stenberg (North Alabama Native)

LSU

Ed Orgeron

Joe Burrow

Lloyd Cushenberry

Grant Delpit

Ole Miss

Matt Luke

Matt Corral

Alex Givens

MoMo Sanogo

Mississippi State

Joe Moorhead

Farrod Green

Erroll Thompson (North Alabama Native)

Darryl Williams

Missouri

Barry Odom

DeMarkus Acy

Kelly Bryant

Cale Garrett

South Carolina

Will Muschamp

Jake Bentley

T.J. Brunson

Bryan Edwards

Tennessee

Jeremy Pruitt

Daniel Bituli

Jarrett Guarantano

Darrell Taylor

Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher

Justin Madubuike

Braden Mann

Kellen Mond

Vanderbilt