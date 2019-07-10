Watching the Gulf of Mexico – System Getting Better Organzied

The low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is better organized this morning. The system is officially over water and will likely strengthen into a tropical depression later today or Thursday. A hurricane hunter aircraft heads that way later today. If there is a closed, low-level circulation will have a tropical depression. The next name on the list is “Barry.”

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 90% chance to develop over the next couple of days. Residents from Florida to Texas need to monitor the progress of this tropical disturbance.

Here is the update from the National Hurricane Center:

A broad low pressure area located over the far northeastern Gulf of Mexico is producing widespread but disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are conducive for development of this system, and a tropical depression is expected to form late today or Thursday while the low moves slowly westward across the northern Gulf of Mexico.

An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon. This system could produce storm surge and tropical storm or hurricane force winds across portions of the Louisiana, Mississippi and Upper Texas coasts, and interests there should closely monitor its progress.

In addition, this disturbance has the potential to produce very heavy rainfall from the Upper Texas Coast to the Florida Panhandle. For more information, please see products issued by your local weather forecast office and the NOAA Weather Prediction Center.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent. Thankfully there is no water warning across the Alabama and Florida beaches for now. If you are concerned about the blue-green algae along our gulf coast, it’s not a problem. Right now the Mississippi beaches are closed for swimming. Several beaches in Louisiana are under advisories as well. I would check back for further updates as the weather changes with the system in the Gulf of Mexico.

