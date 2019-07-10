Trey Flowers returns to Huntsville to give back to his community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville native, Trey Flowers, a former Columbia high school and Arkansas football star, spoke to students on Tuesday at the Huntsville Inner City Learning Center and made a $15,000 donation.

The Detroit Lions defensive end won two super bowls with the New England Patriots so he knows what it takes to be successful, and hopes that he can use his platform to give back to the community that raised him.

"You know you get all these accolades, you get a lot of praise you get you achieve your dreams but it's how you inspire others I think is very important," said Flowers. "So me being able to inspire kids you know just help them to you know give them some words of encouragement."