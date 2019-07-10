× The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama expands recycling program

MADISON COUNTY, AL. – RANA is expanding a program that aims to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) just launched the delivery of new curbside recycling carts. 53,000 residents have already signed up for the program. Cart deliveries are scheduled over the next several weeks and all residents who joined by June 28th should have theirs by the first official collection date in August.

The Solid Waste Disposal Authority wants to make sure all residents in the City of Huntsville, City of Madison, and Madison County who receive a cart have the following information:

Each cart will have a flyer attached that will show the residents their pickup day.

Carts must be at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on pickup day.

You can begin placing recyclables in your cart from the day your cart is delivered until your first pickup day.

If residents are unsure of their pickup day, they can visit recycling-alliance.com or call (256) 801-CART.

A downloadable annual calendar is available at recycling-alliance.com.

Each cart will have instructions of what you can and cannot recycle in the carts.

If residents did not sign up to receive a cart and wish to participate in the new, free program, they can still do so by visiting recycling-alliance.com or by calling (256) 801-CART.

If you have an old 18-gallon bin that you would like to recycle, please leave it on the curb on your first cart pickup date. If you would like to keep your old bin, you can do so.