Selma man sentenced to life for 2016 murder during card game

SELMA, Ala. – A Selma man will spend his life in prison in connection to the 2016 murder of a man during a card game.

Al.com reports that Vadarius Hall, 26, was convicted last month of murder and attempted murder among other charges for the killing of Jermaine Tarver.

According to officials, Hall showed up to a house where Tarver was playing a card game, and after a conversation, Hall shot Tarver.

Officials say that Tarver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Hall was sentenced to life on Wednesday, July 10th.