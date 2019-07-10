Rogersville woman arrested, accused of exposing child to drugs
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A woman was arrested after Florence police say she exposed her child to drugs.
Police arrested Stephanie Lean Burroughs,30, of Rogersville on Tuesday, July 9th, on a warrant for Exposing a Child to Narcotic.
Burroughs gave birth in April, and her child tested positive for drugs, according to officials.
Police say that a warrant was issued after Detectives received the test results for the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.
Burroughs was released from the Detention Center on a $5,000.00 bond.
