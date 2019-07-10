Madison Native Bill Perry II aims for gold at National State Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Bowling isn't just a hobby for Bill Perry, it's a lifestyle.

"My dad was a big bowler himself, he started me at like 5-6 years old and just went from there," said Perry.

The 56-year-old car wash manager from Madison, took the Alabama State Games by storm, earning a silver medal in a thrilling finish.

"Threw a great ball and happened to have one pin stand up and decided not to fall, which cost me the gold and got me the silver instead," Perry added.

That silver medal qualified him for the National State Games in Virginia, but he needs your help getting there.

"Everything is probably going to be between 300 and 350," said Perry. "Just being at the point I really can't do that myself right now. I came up with the idea to try and do a GoFundMe for donations and I'll be representing the state of Alabama. My goal is to go out there and bowl my butt off and come back with a gold."

The National State Games begin on August 2nd, and you can click here for Perry's GoFundMe page.