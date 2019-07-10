Madison Hospital introduces new birth tissue donor program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Madison Hospital continues to expand the initiatives of its maternity program.

It's already the first hospital in North Alabama and just the fourth in the state to earn Baby-Friendly USA certification through the World Health Organization and United Nations Children's Fund. The Baby-Friendly program recognizes hospitals and birthing centers that have demonstrated a commitment to the research-based steps that support infant feeding and early mother/baby bonding.

Madison Hospital encourages skin-to-skin time, exclusive breastfeeding, uninterrupted time together, parent involvement with the first bath and rooming-in.

Now, it's also becoming part of a birth tissue donor program. The American Association of Tissue Banks describes birth tissue as "gestational tissue that can be donated after the delivery of a living newborn."

These tissues include: the placenta, amniotic membrane, chronic membrane, amniotic fluid, umbilical cord tissue and veins.

According to the AATB, donated birth tissue can be "made into products which can be used to treat patients with various medical conditions from painful, non-healing wounds to burns to ophthalmologic, orthopedic and gynecological procedures.

To learn more or to schedule a tour of the Maternity Department, call (256) 265-7296.