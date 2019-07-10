× Long wait for County Line Road intersection to be finished

MADISON, Ala. – A big traffic snag for drivers west of Huntsville will soon be finished. The intersection at County Line Road and US-72 has been torn up for months. City leaders say in a little over a month, they expect the job to be finished.

“Right now, the County Line Road section, the Highway 72 signal is the bottleneck,” Madison city engineer Gary Chynoweth said.

Orange barrels and yellow tape are a familiar sight where County Line Road meets US-72.

“We’ve been working on that since the start of the year. But that is the only intersection along the US-72 corridor that’s never been improved,” Huntsville city engineer Kathy Martin said.

A section of the northbound lanes of Old Railroad Bed Road is gone, which means many neighbors are detouring to get home. County Line Road straddles two jurisdictions, so Madison and Huntsville engineers have been collaborating on traffic expansion designs.

“Once they get that fully operational, everybody’s going to relax a lot more. Right now, especially in the evening rush, it backs up quite a bit,” Chynoweth said.

The work at County Line Road is listed as a ‘Restore Our Roads’ project with the city of Huntsville, budgeted at $5 million. City leaders say despite traffic hangups for many commuters, they expect the job to be finished by the end of August.

“And it’ll be a good green check for about five years or so. And then, patterns will shift and we have to look at it again,” Chynoweth said.

Once the orange cones are gone, the County Line Road intersection will be five lanes with added turn lanes. The plan to widen Hwy 72 to six lanes from Providence Main to County Line Road is still in the design phase.

City workers say it’ll cost well over $30 million, but there’s no timetable for when work will start.