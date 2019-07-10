Layering can offer an easy way to propagate your plants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you want to propagate your plants, or make more plants from the plants you already have, there are several ways to do so successfully. One is by rooting cuttings and having them set up in a misting chamber. But if you're not in a position to do that, layering may be an easier way.

Using shrubs or vines that have low branches close to the ground, you can try layering the branch under soil to encourage the growth of new roots.

First, find a branch that's only one to two years old and strip away any leaves that may touch the ground. Lightly wound the branch by cutting or bending it, but be careful not to cut it from the mother plant. Then pin the branch down to the soil, and cover with a porous soil mix. Keep the soil moist over the branch that you've buried, and it's as simple as that.

Most shrubs will take at least eight weeks to root on the branch that's touching the ground, but when it does, you can cut it free from the mother plant and carefully dig up the newly established root for relocation.

