Kira Lewis Jr. says playing for Team USA was a dream come true

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama guard and former Hazel Green basketball standout Kira Lewis Jr. has made his way back home after spending the past month and a half training for and playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup and all the hard work paid off.

Lewis and Team USA went undefeated in the cup over in Greece and now they brought the gold back home to the states as champions of the 2019 FIBA U19 cup.

Now Lewis is back in Tuscaloosa getting ready for this coming season, but he says this summer competing at the international level was a dream come true.

"I mean it's probably something I'll never forget," Lewis said. "Not a lot of people get to play for their country and win a gold medal, so this is something I'll look with my grand-kids as I get older and just keep looking at it cause it was a great accomplishment."

"He had one goal and that was to win a gold medal it wasn't I wanna go out there and score 15 points or be the leading scorer this game it was one goal to win a gold medal," said Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson.