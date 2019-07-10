July 10th is National Kitten Day

Cat lovers, it’s your day to celebrate!

Wednesday is National Kitten Day and it doesn’t get much cuter than lovable felines. July 10th is set aside to observe all the fluffy adorableness that is kittens.

Although some would argue that every day is a holiday when you’re a kitten owner.

If you don’t already have your own little furball to cuddle head to a shelter to adopt or foster one. If bringing one into your home isn’t an option, you can start volunteering with a kitten rescue.

The City of Huntsville’s Animal Services Department is offering free feline or canine adoptions now through July 20th.

But of course, there is nothing wrong with just watching videos of their tiny explorations — if that is your thing.