× Huntsville Community Chorus presents Mamma Mia! July 12-21, 2019

Huntsville, Ala. – Mamma Mia! Huntsville Community Chorus is bringing the smash hit musical to Randolph Thurber Arts Center.

The premier local production of “Mamma Mia!” covers the enchanting tale of love, laughter, friendship and weddings set to the timeless songs of ABBA.

The show will run July 12-21, 2019 with Stephanie Braly-Beutjer in the role of Donna Sheridan, owner of a taverna on a Greek island. She is the mother of Sophie, who is about to get married and wants to know who her father is. Hijinks ensue as Donna’s old boyfriends start showing up for the wedding!

Cherie Evans appears in the role of Tanya Cresham-Leigh, one of Donna’s best friends and a member of her old group, Donna and the Dynamos. The elegant Tanya has married several millionaires and discovered a lot more about plastic surgery than love. Wild, fun-loving and a big character, she flirts mercilessly with young men, happy to play, but not to stick around.

Jennifer Simmons plays Rosie Mulligan, also a friend and former member of the Dynamos. Unmarried, she’s now a free-spirited, renowned cookbook author whose confident, funny and self-deprecating exterior masks her inner vulnerability.

Randolph Thurber Arts Center is located at 4915 Garth Road, Huntsville.

Show Dates are:

Friday, July 12 at 7:00pm

Saturday, July 13 at 2:00pm

Saturday, July 13 at 7:00pm

Sunday, July 14 at 2:00pm

Friday, July 19 at 7:00pm

Saturday, July 20 at 2:00pm

Saturday, July 20 at 7:00pm

Sunday, July 21 at 2:00pm

Tickets:

• Adults – $25 (+$0.25 per ticket online fee)

• Seniors – $22 (+$0.25 per ticket online fee)

• Active Military – $22 (+$0.25 per ticket online fee)

• College – $20 (+$0.25 per ticket online fee)

• K-12 – $15 (+$0.25 per ticket online fee)

Tickets may be purchased:

• Online here

• In person at the HCCA office (1300 Meridian St. N., Suite 4) Monday-Thursday between 10:00am and 2:00pm.

• By calling the HCCA office at (256) 533-6606 (tickets will be held at Will Call)

• At the door

“Mamma Mia!” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).