× Hot dog and hamburger buns recalled over choking hazard

A Georgia-based food company recalled hamburger and hot dog buns sold at stores in several states, including in Alabama.

Flower Foods Inc. launched the recall after the discovery of small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment. Consumption of these products could pose as a choking hazard.

These products were sold at stores like Walmart and Aldi under brand names including 7-Eleven, Great Value, Home Pride, IGA, Publix and Wonder.

The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers under a variety of brand names and distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

No related injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Customers who purchased the affected products should return them for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.

For a complete list of the products and brands included under the recall, click here.