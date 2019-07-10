× Florence police arrest man tied to armed robbery

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police have arrested a man tied to an armed robbery on Sunday night.

Police say they responded to an armed robbery “The Package Store” located at 1441 Huntsville Road at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 7th. When officers arrived they say a robbery had occurred and the clerk at the store had been assaulted.

After treating the clerk for injuries, officials say they reviewed surveillance footage from the store and determined that Taylor Shane Ryan, 21, of Florence was the suspect in the robbery.

Officers say they served search and arrest warrants at the home of Taylor Ryan on July 10th. Ryan was located hiding in the residence on High Street and arrested without problems, according to the report.

He was interviewed by police detectives and later charged with Robbery 1st and Assault 2nd. Police believe that Ryan acted alone.

Ryan in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $52,000.00 bond.

Florence Detectives ask that anyone with information about this case contact Lead Detective Michael Price at 256-760-6504 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.

This is an ongoing investigation.