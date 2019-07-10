× Florence police arrest man on domestic violence charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Florence police arrested a man Wednesday after officers said an argument with his girlfriend escalated.

Police arrested Dylan Skip Martin, 25, on July 10 for Domestic Violence Strangulation and Domestic Violence Harassment.

Police said they were called when an argument between Martin and his girlfriend turned physical. Martin was not at the home when they arrived, according to authorities. His girlfriend later called police back to the home after Martin returned. Officers found Martin in his vehicle and arrested him.

Martin is being held in the Lauderdale Detention Center on a $6,000 bond.