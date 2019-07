MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Have you seen the man pictured above? The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says he used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay at a Dollar General store.

The incident happened on June 23, 2019 at 7:45 p.m. Investigators say this person walked into the Dollar General on Jeff Road and used the fake money.

If you can identify this person, please contact Investigator Locke at 256-533-8827 or email at clocke@madisoncountyal.gov.