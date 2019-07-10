× Colbert County Animal Shelter strapped for cash and running low on food

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – An animal shelter in northwest Alabama says they are out of money. The Colbert County Animal Shelter is in desperate need of the public’s help as issues are mounting for the community service.

By Wednesday morning, word of the Colbert County Animal Shelter’s needs was circulating. Bag after bag of dog and cat food were showing up. At the close of business on Tuesday, they were down to just four days of food.

“It’s not their fault,” said Charles Spiegel with the Huntsville Search Dog Unit. “It’s not the animal’s fault that they are in this situation. Us as human beings, we have got to step up and we have to do what we have to do to take care of them.”

The Huntsville Search Dog Unit made the trip west to drop off donated bags of food from Rural King. Supply issues at the shelter began when donations from a dog food manufacturer in Franklin County suddenly stopped.

“So that hurt us, and there is not a line in our budget that covers cat food, dog food, or cat litter,” explained Animal Shelter employee Anthony Wilbanks.

The Colbert County Animal Shelter relies on funding from donations, the Colbert County Commission and cities. Wilbanks says they are also facing lay-offs due to the lack of increased funding over the years and rising costs.

“The fiscal year doesn’t end until October the First, this is July the 10th, and we are out of money. So there is where we are right now,” stated Wilbanks.

The sudden outpouring of support will help sustain the animal shelter for two to three weeks, giving them some time to come up with a long-term solution.

To help fund the Colbert County Animal Shelter, the Dogtrot 5k and 1-mile fun run is happening Saturday morning on the TVA Nature Trail. Check-in begins at 7:45 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. start time for the 5K and a 9 a.m. start time for the 1-mile fun run. Organizers say to come to the Nature Trail welcome center on Reservation Road in Muscle Shoals. Registration for the 5K is $25 and $20 for the 1-mile fun run. All proceeds will benefit the Colbert County Animal Shelter.