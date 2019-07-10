× Brand new Toyota SUV to be produced at Huntsville Mazda-Toyota plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant being built in Huntsville will manufacture a yet-to-be-announced SUV for Toyota.

In an announcement made today, company leaders calls this a shift in their future production plans. However, they say the changing market demands and “growing consumer appetite” for light trucks and SUVs prompted the change.

The company says more details related to the SUV will be released at a later date.

Construction of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S. (MTMUS) in Huntsville remains on schedule, with the start of production expected to begin in 2021. Up to 4,000 new jobs will be created and hiring is underway. The plant is expected to assemble up to 300,000 vehicles annually.