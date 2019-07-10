Athletic Club Alabama getting set to host national tennis tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The 2019 USTA Girls 16 National Clay Court Championships will be played at Athletic Club Alabama from July 14-21, and will feature more than 200 female tennis players from all over the United States.

The Huntsville Tennis Center will also be participating as a site for this tournament, and who knows maybe you'll get a chance to see the next up and coming star in the sport.

"You will have some players here that eventually that you will probably be able to grab those 224 girls and whether it be one, whether it be two, maybe you get lucky and see three of these girls eventually on TV," said Athletic Club Alabama Co-Owner Eddie Jacques. "Or eventually somebody in this group will be top 200 in the world, you would almost guarantee that."