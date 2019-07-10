Alabama A&M men’s basketball non-conference schedule released

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Alabama A&M men's basketball team released the 2019-2020 non-conference schedule; the Bulldogs play a total of 11 non-SWAC games, three of which will be played at home in T.M. Elmore Gymnasium.
2019-20 Alabama A&M Non-Conference Schedule
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Tennessee State
- Monday, Nov. 11 at UAB
- Thursday, Nov. 14 at Cincinnati
- Saturday, Nov. 16 at Miami (OH)
- Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Clemson
- Monday, Nov. 25 vs Troy
- Saturday, Dec. 7 vs Jacksonville State
- Saturday, Dec. 14 at Miami
- Tuesday, Dec. 17 at South Alabama
- Friday, Dec. 20 vs UNA
- Sunday, Dec. 29 at Notre Dame
The games in bold represent home games at T.M. Elmore Gymnasium. Dates and times of the games are subject to change.