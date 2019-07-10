Alabama A&M men’s basketball non-conference schedule released

Posted 10:43 pm, July 10, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Alabama A&M men's basketball team released the 2019-2020 non-conference schedule; the Bulldogs play a total of 11 non-SWAC games, three of which will be played at home in T.M. Elmore Gymnasium.

2019-20 Alabama A&M Non-Conference Schedule

  • Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Tennessee State
  • Monday, Nov. 11 at UAB
  • Thursday, Nov. 14 at Cincinnati
  • Saturday, Nov. 16 at Miami (OH)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Clemson
  • Monday, Nov. 25 vs Troy
  • Saturday, Dec. 7 vs Jacksonville State
  • Saturday, Dec. 14 at Miami
  • Tuesday, Dec. 17 at South Alabama
  • Friday, Dec. 20 vs UNA
  • Sunday, Dec. 29 at Notre Dame

The games in bold represent home games at T.M. Elmore Gymnasium. Dates and times of the games are subject to change.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.