Alabama A&M men’s basketball non-conference schedule released

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Alabama A&M men's basketball team released the 2019-2020 non-conference schedule; the Bulldogs play a total of 11 non-SWAC games, three of which will be played at home in T.M. Elmore Gymnasium.

2019-20 Alabama A&M Non-Conference Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Tennessee State

Monday, Nov. 11 at UAB

Thursday, Nov. 14 at Cincinnati

Saturday, Nov. 16 at Miami (OH)

Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Clemson

Monday, Nov. 25 vs Troy



Saturday, Dec. 7 vs Jacksonville State

Saturday, Dec. 14 at Miami

Tuesday, Dec. 17 at South Alabama

Friday, Dec. 20 vs UNA

Sunday, Dec. 29 at Notre Dame

The games in bold represent home games at T.M. Elmore Gymnasium. Dates and times of the games are subject to change.