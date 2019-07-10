× ADOC unveils new compensation packages for correctional workforce

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announces its new salary and bonus structure, resulting from the passage of HB468, which Gov. Ivey signed into law in May. The law will offer ADOC correctional officers a two-step, 5% pay raise and expand the incentive program to include bonuses for more training and career milestones. The compensation changes are critical to helping the ADOC meet the goals and priorities outlined in its 2019-2022 Strategic Plan.

“Our employees are our greatest assets and the key to improving prisons in Alabama,” said ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn. “Increasing compensation for our security workforce is crucial to recruiting qualified new employees and retaining current ADOC personnel who carry out critical, meaningful work across the state of Alabama.”

Updates to the ADOC’s comprehensive compensation plan include salary increases, higher guaranteed probationary increases, recruitment and retention bonuses, optional excess annual leave payout, salary grade changes, and two new position classifications. Specifically, this includes:

Salary increases including a 2% cost-of-living adjustment, effective Sept. 1, and a one-time, 5% raise for employees in the correctional officer series, effective Oct. 1.

Probationary increases by 5% for employees who meet performance expectations.

Recruiting and retention bonuses, ranging from $4,500 – $7,500.

Excess annual leave payout for up to 80 hours of excess annual leave per year.

Two new position classifications including a new entry-level correctional officer position, Basic Correctional Officer.

Salary grade changes.

The ADOC recently announced its 2019-2022 Strategic Plan which focuses on four priority areas: staffing, infrastructure, programming, and culture. In addition, since announcing the new Basic Correctional Officer position in May, the ADOC has seen a 150 percent increase in applications.