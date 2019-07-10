4th annual Rocket City Classic returns with must-see doubleheader Dec. 21st

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s not too soon to get pumped for basketball season.

The University of Alabama announced that the men’s basketball team will play in their fourth appearance of the Rocket City Classic. The 2019 Classic will feature a doubleheader with the University of Alabama in Huntsville facing Spring Hill College and Alabama facing Belmont.

The games will be played on December 21st in the Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center.

Tickets are slated to go on sale via Ticketmaster and at the Von Braun Center box office later this summer.

The Rocket City Classic is the opportunity for both the University of Alabama in Huntsville and the University of Alabama to play in the same night and on a neutral site.

Game times will be announced in a few weeks.