Safely dealing with armadillos

As the temperatures climb higher, there is something else going up, the number of armadillo sightings. While mainly harmless, armadillos can spread disease to your or your pets.

If you have armadillos in your yard, that's a sign of another problem.

"Either you have bugs, grubs, or some time of insect, that's the reason why he's there, he's foraging for food," said Marcus Garner, an urban regional extension agent with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.

While armadillos can help control bugs, they create other issues, like holes around your yard that could cause you to trip and fall.

"The holes about eight inches wide, about seven feet deep and about 20 feet long," said Garner

Though rare, one of the biggest dangers armadillos present is a bacteria they spread that can cause leprosy.

"They can pass the disease through their saliva and through their blood type. even when we hit an armadillo on the road with our cars, we need probably to go ahead and wash our cars off," he said.

Garner said if your pet was to lick your car or the carcass of the armadillo it could get the disease.

There are multiple steps you can take to control armadillos. You can remove their food source, the bugs, and grubs in your yard. You can use animal repellants to deter them. Or you can trap them, but you must use gloves while handling the cages. And you can always call a pest removal company to handle it professionally.