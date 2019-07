Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - The Limestone County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying the person in these videos.

According to officials, the woman is involved in a felony theft at Dollar General on Hwy 127.

She was last seen in a green pickup truck described as having lots of stickers, according to the report.

If you can help please contact Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111.