Huntsville Police shut down Capshaw Road to clear the scene of a wreck

Posted 2:52 pm, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 03:10PM, July 9, 2019

Photo: WHNT News 19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police sent out an alert saying a busy road is completely closed due to a wreck.

Police shut down Capshaw Road, between Wall Triana Highway and Nance Road, while crews work a wreck.

Crews on the scene say the driver coming down Capshaw Road and swerved to avoid a car when his truck turned over.  The wreck happened around 1:24 p.m. and there are no injuries. Huntsville HAZMAT crews contained a small fuel leak.

It is unknown how long crews will shut down the road.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene gathering more information.

