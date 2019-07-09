Huntsville City Schools temporary staffing company making progress on hiring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City Schools is working with a new temporary staffing company, Spur, to fill hundreds of jobs over the summer and before the school year starts. The jobs range from custodians to aides.

It's a departure from the controversial staffing company they previously used called PESG.

Spur will staff 658 positions within Huntsville City Schools.

At today's Board of Education meeting, the district provided an update on how the staffing is going. They said Spur is holding recruitment events including a recurring one at the career center every Monday through August 7. So far it has placed people into its summer program. 420 workers have been added to the Spur platform, the district said, with 87 "in the pipeline" for on-boarding. Spur will still have to train them on the timecard procedures.

"Currently, I am very pleased with how this is going. They have been very much on top of what we have asked them to do," said Tina Hancock, Chief School Financial Officer.

It can be tough to fill these jobs, officials have said. We asked Spur about it heading into the new school year soon.

Chris Hand, Spur's Head of Customer Experience, said in a statement:

"We have been concentrating on getting the existing summer positions filled over the past week, and while we are actively recruiting, we have not started filling positions for the start of the school year yet. That will start to happen over the next two weeks, but we are very excited about the current candidate pool. We are holding weekly events to engage and recruit candidates in Huntsville to fill these jobs. As we are headquartered in Huntsville and have significant experience serving schools in the area, we're very familiar with effective recruiting methods for this area. A core motivator for Spur is our focus on providing our workers with greater access to benefits and opportunities than a normal staffing company. Because we are driven by taking care of our workers, we have experienced significant success in finding and retaining top talent for our district partners and are very confident we will be able to service Huntsville City School's needs effectively."

District leaders said the company is on track to meeting ides deadlines to fully staff the temporary jobs in the system for the upcoming year.

You can search for jobs or apply by clicking here. And you can find information about job fairs by clicking here.