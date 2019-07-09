Heat Advisory For Parts Of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday

A *heat advisory* is in effect for parts of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. It will feel like around 105°F during the afternoon today.

What will it feel like today? Here is your hourly heat index.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Huntsville AL 206 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019 ...Excessive heat levels expected this afternoon... .The combination of heat and high humidity levels will produce dangerous heat levels this afternoon. WHO: Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Cullman; Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, and Cullman ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY EVENING.... * HEAT INDEX VALUES: 103 - 107 due to temperatures in the mid 90s, and dewpoints in the lower 70s. WHEN : Noon to 7pm Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Check up on relatives and neighbors. Absolutely do not leave children or pets unattended in vehicles!