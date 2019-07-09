× Florence man charged with robbery and assault after armed robbery

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police made an arrest following an investigation into a Sunday night armed robbery at “The Package Store” located at 1441 Huntsville Road.

On Sunday night around 9:20 p.m. the Florence Police Department responded to a reported Armed Robbery. Officers arrived to find that a robbery had occurred and police say the robber assaulted the clerk at the store. The clerk was treated for injuries sustained during the robbery. Officers located surveillance video from the store which showed the robbery as it occurred. Using this information and tips from the public, police identified Taylor Shane Ryan, 21 of Florence, as a suspect in the case.

Earlier today the Florence/Lauderdale SWAT team, along with Detectives from the Florence Police Department, served search and arrest warrants at the home of Taylor Ryan. Police located Ryan hiding in the home on High Street. Police took Ryan into custody without incident.

Police detectives interviewed Ryan and later charged with the crimes of first-degree robbery second-degree assault. He is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center awaiting bond.

This case remains active as detectives continue their work in this case. Police believe Ryan acted alone in the crime.

Florence Detectives ask that anyone with information about this case contact Lead Detective Michael Price at (256) 760-6504 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.